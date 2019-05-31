Zack Stentz

x-force deadpool 2
Fox was apparently planning its own Avengers-style crossover back in 2011
Christian Long
May 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Zack Stentz
Tag: McG
Tag: netflix
Tag: Rim of the World
Tag: booster gold
Tag: Warner Bros.

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Rim of the World
Tag: Netflix
Summer camp is invaded by aliens in the trailer for Netflix's Rim of the World
Matthew Jackson
May 6, 2019
Rim of the World crop
Tag: Movies
Tag: Rim of the World
Tag: Netflix
Tag: booster gold
Tag: Zack Stentz
Booster Gold movie taps a Thor scribe to pen a new screenplay, Greg Berlanti may direct
Nathalie Caron
May 12, 2016
Booster-Gold-panel.jpg
Tag: booster gold
Tag: Zack Stentz
Tag: science fiction
Tag: ratings
As network ratings crash and burn, can sci-fi TV be saved?
Trent Moore
Jul 1, 2014
revolution-ep17_0.jpg
Tag: science fiction
Tag: ratings
Tag: Thor
Tag: Zack Stentz
Next up for Thor writers? Daybreakers's undead vamps
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Damn_Nation_Comic.jpg
Tag: Thor
Tag: Zack Stentz