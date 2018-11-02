Zeek Earl

Cee with Gun, Prospect
World-building 101: Making Prospect, the riveting sci-fi Western that took SXSW by storm
Caitlin Busch
Nov 2, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Zeek Earl
Tag: Sophie Thatcher
Tag: Prospect
Tag: Pedro Pascal
Tag: Jay Duplass
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: It Chapter Two
Tag: Stephen King
Development: IT: Chapter Two wraps; 'Dear David' horror film and Amazon sci-fi project reportedly sold
Jacob Oller
Nov 1, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-09-01 at 6.45.23 PM
Tag: Movies
Tag: It Chapter Two
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Movies
Tag: Prospect
Tag: Pedro Pascal
GOT's Pedro Pascal kicks up his space boots in first trailer for sci-fi western, Prospect
Alyse Wax
Mar 6, 2018
Prospect - Pedro Pascal, Sophie Thatcher
Tag: Movies
Tag: Prospect
Tag: Pedro Pascal