Zombie Tidal Wave

Zombie Tidal Wave Sharknado
Is Zombie Tidal Wave's Ian Ziering low-key building a Sharknado Cinematic Universe?
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 16, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Zombie Tidal Wave
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Ian Ziering

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Zombie Tidal Wave
Zombie Tidal Wave's stars on double-edged taser swords, zombie killing, and Easter eggs
Jenna Busch
Aug 15, 2019
Zombie Tidal Wave
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Zombie Tidal Wave
Tag: Movies
Tag: Zombie Tidal Wave
Tag: Ian Ziering
How Ian Ziering aced the Zombie Tidal Wave pitch with three simple words
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 14, 2019
Zombie Tidal Wave
Tag: Movies
Tag: Zombie Tidal Wave
Tag: Ian Ziering
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Ian Ziering
Dead men tell no tales! Watch the trailer for Zombie Tidal Wave
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 19, 2019
Zombie Tidal Wave trailer
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Ian Ziering
Tag: TV
Tag: Zombie Tidal Wave
Tag: Sharknado
Ian Ziering surfs the zombie tsumani in Zombie Tidal Wave
Benjamin Bullard
Jun 26, 2019
The Last Sharknado
Tag: TV
Tag: Zombie Tidal Wave
Tag: Sharknado