The Magicians' Olivia Taylor Dudley on Becoming Alice

Tuesday, January 19, 2016 - 17:17

Olivia Taylor Dudley's character, Alice, is like the nerdy girl next door - the nerdy girl next door who can do crazy cool magic. The Magicians actress spoke exclusively to Blastr.com about her character's journey and how her own upbringing (cue the odd annual birthday celebrations) prepared her for this role. Read the full interview at Blastr.com.

And don't miss the highly anticipated series premiere of The Magicians starting Monday, January 25 at 9/8c.

