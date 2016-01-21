show_bg_Magicians_s4

The Making of The Magicians

Toccara Castleman
Thursday, January 21, 2016 - 16:27

Lights, cameras, assemble a crack team of producers, writers and actors and then...magic! In light of the upcoming premiere of The Magicians (Monday, January 25 at 9/8c) producers Sera Gamble, John McNamara and best-selling author Lev Grossman spoke exclusively to Buzzfeed.com about bringing their vision for the show to life through Syfy.

McNamara on being inspired by the books:

“I was, like, 'I feel like I know what’s going to happen from page one,'" he said, "And boy, did I not. Boy did I not expect the depth, and the challenges to one’s own precepts about heroism, cowardice, destiny — everything.”

Get more shock, awe and intel on the making of The Magicians by reading the full interview over at Buzzfeed.com.

