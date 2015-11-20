show_bg_Expanse_revised.jpg

The Expanse: Behold the Powers That Be

Bryan Enk
Friday, November 20, 2015 - 17:00

The solar system didn't colonize itself, you know.

Such an extreme and ambitious undertaking required a few overtime hours from several organizations … and the resulting brave new world(s) inspired the creation of a few new ones, too. Here are the collectives that call the shots in the world of The Expanse … sometimes literally so.

Click on each logo to learn more about each organization and get ready to blast off with The Expanse on December 14 at 10/9c.

  1. Star Helix Security

    TheExpanse_star_helix_logo_01.jpg

     
  2. United Nations

    TheExpanse_united_nations_logo_01.jpg

     
  3. Martian Congressional Republic Navy

    TheExpanse_mcrn_logo_01.jpg

     
  4. Tycho Manufacturing

    TheExpanse_tycho_logo_01.jpg

     
  5. Outer Planets Alliance

    TheExpanse_opa_logo_01.jpg

