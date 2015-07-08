Alex Kamal

Cas Anvar's big break came with his role in the Cruise/Wagner film Shattered Glass, co-starring Hayden Christiansen and Chloe Sevigny. Cas appeared with Ben Affleck in the Oscar-winning Best Picture Argo, with Jake Gyllenhaal in the sci-fi adventure Source Code, and with John Cusack in the suspense thriller The Factory.

Other film credits also include Room, Steven Spielberg's The Terminal, the Princess Diana biopic Diana as Dodi Fayed and the horror film The Vatican Tapes.

On the small screen, Cas has appeared in NCIS:LA, In Plain Sight, Boston Legal, Castle, 24, The Strain and the Syfy series Olympus.

You can follow Cas Anvar on Twitter. @Casanvar