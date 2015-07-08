Amos Burton
Wes Chatham
Mechanic on the Pur'n'Kleen ice hauler, the Canterbury (which supplies water for the Asteroid Belt's residents). He's an Earther who doesn't talk about his past – but knows a lot about brothels and Baltimore. He's eerily comfortable, and even cheerful, at the prospect of violence.
About Wes Chatham
Wes Chatham's film credits include In the Valley of Elah, W., The Help and The Town That Dreaded Sundown. He's perhaps best known for his portrayal of Castor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and Part 2.
Wes' television credits include Sleeper Cell, Barbershop, The Unit and The Mentalist.
You can follow Wes on Twitter. @weschatham