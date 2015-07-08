Amos Burton

Wes Chatham's film credits include In the Valley of Elah, W., The Help and The Town That Dreaded Sundown. He's perhaps best known for his portrayal of Castor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and Part 2.

Wes' television credits include Sleeper Cell, Barbershop, The Unit and The Mentalist.

You can follow Wes on Twitter. @weschatham