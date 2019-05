Chad L. Coleman is probably best known for his portrayals of Tyreese Williams on The Walking Dead and Dennis 'Cutty' Wise on The Wire. Other television credits include It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, Arrow, Freakish and the 2016 adaptation of Roots.

Chad's film credits include Horrible Bosses and The Green Hornet.

You can follow Chad on Twitter: @ChadLColeman