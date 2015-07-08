Chrisjen Avasarala
A master politician and maneuverer, Chrisjen Avasarala achieved one of the highest ranks in UN government without ever standing for election. She manipulates those in the highest seats of power through careful cultivation of relationships with the spouses, friends, and staff nearest to them. She belongs to a longstanding political dynasty on Earth, dating back to the early days of planetary exploration and colonization. Martian separatists assassinated her father during a period of social unrest. Her son, a Marine, died in the line of duty while defending Earth from Belter revolutionaries. Avasarala will do anything it takes, and pay any price, to defend Earth, which she sees as the cradle of humanity.
About Shohreh Aghdashloo
Shohreh Aghdashloo starred in the BBC/HBO miniseries House of Saddam, in which she portrays Saddam Hussein's wife, Sajida, and for which she won the 2009 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie.
Shohreh's film credits include House of Sand and Fog (for which she received an Academy Award nomination), The Exorcism of Emily Rose, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Nativity Story, The Odd Life of Timothy Green and Star Trek Beyond.
You can follow Shohreh Aghdashloo on Twitter. @SAghdashloo