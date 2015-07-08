Chrisjen Avasarala

Shohreh Aghdashloo starred in the BBC/HBO miniseries House of Saddam, in which she portrays Saddam Hussein's wife, Sajida, and for which she won the 2009 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie.

Shohreh's film credits include House of Sand and Fog (for which she received an Academy Award nomination), The Exorcism of Emily Rose, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Nativity Story, The Odd Life of Timothy Green and Star Trek Beyond.

