James Holden
James Holden is 2nd Officer of the ice hauler, the Canterbury (which supplies water for the Asteroid Belt's residents). This position offers him freedom and a minimum of responsibility. A Montana native, he is the only child born to eight parents as part of a genetic collective. At a time when Earth's population is over 30 billion, there are big incentives for people not to have children. Holden's family is fighting to preserve one of the last undeveloped wildernesses in Montana; a losing battle that Holden joined Earth's Navy to escape. In the UN Navy he served as a First Lieutenant until an ideological conflict turned into a physical confrontation, and Holden was made to face court martial. After being dishonorably discharged from the Navy, Holden took a contract with Pur'n'Kleen (owner of the Canterbury), looking to get as far from home as possible.
About Steven Strait
Steven Strait is best known for his portrayal of Stevie Evans in the acclaimed Starz series, Magic City, created by Mitch Glazer and co-starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Danny Huston. Set in the Miramar Playa Hotel in the flashy, turbulent world of Miami in the late 1950s, Magic City explored the mob and CIA activity in Miami against the political upheaval in Cuba. Steven will reprise his role in the upcoming feature film adaptation, co-starring Bruce Willis and Bill Murray.
Steven made his film debut as angst-ridden teen, Warren Peace, in Disney's Sky High. Other film credits include Roland Emmerich's 10,000 BC, City Island, Undiscovered and The Covenant.