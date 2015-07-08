Steven Strait is best known for his portrayal of Stevie Evans in the acclaimed Starz series, Magic City, created by Mitch Glazer and co-starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Danny Huston. Set in the Miramar Playa Hotel in the flashy, turbulent world of Miami in the late 1950s, Magic City explored the mob and CIA activity in Miami against the political upheaval in Cuba. Steven will reprise his role in the upcoming feature film adaptation, co-starring Bruce Willis and Bill Murray.

Steven made his film debut as angst-ridden teen, Warren Peace, in Disney's Sky High. Other film credits include Roland Emmerich's 10,000 BC, City Island, Undiscovered and The Covenant.