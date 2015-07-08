Thomas Jane had a breakout performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. From there, he became a prominent face in several high-profile features, including Deep Blue Sea, The Punisher, The Mist and Dark Country, which he also directed.

Thomas played the lead role in HBO's hit sports drama 61 and the comedy-drama series Hung, for which he earned three Golden Globe nominations.

Other film credits include Dreamcatcher, I Melt With You, White Bird in a Blizzard, Before I Wake and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage.

You can follow Thomas on Twitter. @ThomasJane