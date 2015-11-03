Alice Quinn
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Alice is a phenomenally talented magician, but you'd never hear that from her. In fact, you never hear much of anything from her. Alice is painfully shy, but that all evaporates when she's practicing magic. Her potential is limitless, unsurprising given her family legacy. But Alice's past is filled with some darkness, moments she's determined to not let interfere with her future.
About Olivia Taylor Dudley
Dudley began her career in 2012 with a breakout leading role in Oren Peli's The Chernobyl Diaries. She then starred in Paramount’s “Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension” and in the Lakeshore/Lionsgate horror flick “Vatican Tapes” opposite Michael Pena, playing a possession victim in a performance praised by The New York Times. Dudley’s other notable television credits include “Arrested Development,” “The Mindy Project,” “Don't Trust the B in Apt. 23,” “CSI: Miami” and “NCIS.”
Most recently, Dudley guest starred opposite Larry David in the season 9 finale of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” David Duchovny in the NBC docudrama “Aquarius” and appeared in a three-episode arc in the Billy Crystal/Josh Gad series “The Comedians.” Audiences can look forward to seeing her star turn in the forthcoming independent comedy Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins.
A California native born in idyllic Morro Bay, Olivia Taylor Dudley is a founding member of the online comedy group 5-Second Films, which produces new, original daily content and is distributed through such social media outlets as Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr.
