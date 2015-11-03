Appleman made his film debut in Chad Lowe’s feature “Beautiful Ohio” opposite, Willian Hurt. Additionally, Appleman played ‘Tobey’ in the 2007 film “Teeth.” On stage, Appleman starred in Jeff Buckley's The Last Goodbye, directed by Alex Timbers' at the Old Globe in San Diego, the New York premiere of Sarah Ruhl's Passion Play as Jesus and the revival of David Rabe's Streamers on Broadway.

Born and raised in New York City, Appleman graduated from the famed LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts and studied at Carnegie Mellon University’s prestigious School of Drama. He now lives in Los Angeles and enjoys writing his own music and song lyrics in his rare down time as a passionate musician.

Follow him on Twitter @hale_appleman