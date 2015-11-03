Dudley began her career in 2012 with a breakout leading role in Oren Peli's The Chernobyl Diaries. She then starred in Paramount’s “Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension” and in the Lakeshore/Lionsgate horror flick “Vatican Tapes” opposite Michael Pena, playing a possession victim in a performance praised by The New York Times. Dudley’s other notable television credits include “Arrested Development,” “The Mindy Project,” “Don't Trust the B in Apt. 23,” “CSI: Miami” and “NCIS.”

Most recently, Dudley guest starred opposite Larry David in the season 9 finale of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” David Duchovny in the NBC docudrama “Aquarius” and appeared in a three-episode arc in the Billy Crystal/Josh Gad series “The Comedians.” Audiences can look forward to seeing her star turn in the forthcoming independent comedy Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins.

A California native born in idyllic Morro Bay, Olivia Taylor Dudley is a founding member of the online comedy group 5-Second Films, which produces new, original daily content and is distributed through such social media outlets as Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr.

