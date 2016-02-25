Quentin Coldwater

Ralph was last seen in the NBC series “Aquarius” opposite David Duchovny and season 2 of the WGN series “Manhattan.” Jason appeared in J.C. Chandor’s “A Most Violent Year” alongside Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain and also starred in the Broadway hit “Peter and the Starcatcher” at Off-Broadway’s New World Stages. His other credits include Netflix's “Grace and Frankie” and HBO’s “Looking.”

Currently Ralph serves as artistic Director for his theater company, Strangemen & Co., which produced the recent hit “The Woodsman.”

Follow him on Twitter @RasonJalph