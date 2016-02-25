show_bg_Magicians_s4

The Magicians Cast

All Cast
cast_magicians_quentin_0.jpg

Quentin Coldwater

Jason Ralph

Quentin has always been on the outside looking in. He's awkward, unsure, overthinks everything, He's the sort of guy always pining from afar (especially for his childhood best friend, Julia). It's no wonder the world of magic  – especially in his favorite book series, Fillory and Further – has been such an escape. But, as Quentin discovers upon entering Brakebills University, magic is more than the card tricks he's learned over the years. It's very real and he can wield it. For the first time in Quentin's life, the future doesn't look so bleak.

 

Find out more about Quentin in this video.

About Jason Ralph

Ralph was last seen in the NBC series “Aquarius” opposite David Duchovny and season 2 of the WGN series “Manhattan.” Jason appeared in J.C. Chandor’s “A Most Violent Year” alongside Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain and also starred in the Broadway hit “Peter and the Starcatcher” at Off-Broadway’s New World Stages. His other credits include Netflix's “Grace and Frankie” and HBO’s “Looking.”
 
Currently Ralph serves as artistic Director for his theater company, Strangemen & Co., which produced the recent hit “The Woodsman.” 

Follow him on Twitter @RasonJalph

cast_magicians_s4_alice
Olivia Taylor Dudley

Alice Quinn

Alice is a phenomenally talented magician, but you'd never hear that from her. In...

Read More about Alice Quinn