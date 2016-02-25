Quentin Coldwater
Jason Ralph
Quentin has always been on the outside looking in. He's awkward, unsure, overthinks everything, He's the sort of guy always pining from afar (especially for his childhood best friend, Julia). It's no wonder the world of magic – especially in his favorite book series, Fillory and Further – has been such an escape. But, as Quentin discovers upon entering Brakebills University, magic is more than the card tricks he's learned over the years. It's very real and he can wield it. For the first time in Quentin's life, the future doesn't look so bleak.
About Jason Ralph
Ralph was last seen in the NBC series “Aquarius” opposite David Duchovny and season 2 of the WGN series “Manhattan.” Jason appeared in J.C. Chandor’s “A Most Violent Year” alongside Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain and also starred in the Broadway hit “Peter and the Starcatcher” at Off-Broadway’s New World Stages. His other credits include Netflix's “Grace and Frankie” and HBO’s “Looking.”
Currently Ralph serves as artistic Director for his theater company, Strangemen & Co., which produced the recent hit “The Woodsman.”
