Stella Maeve

Maeve’s other television credits include her work on NBC’s “Chicago PD” as Nadia Decotis, lead roles in the CW pilot “Norfolk” and on the CBS series “Golden Boy,” also starring Theo James, and guest starring roles on “Law & Order: SVU,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “House M.D.,” “Bones,” “Gossip Girl” and “CSI.”

Maeve made her feature film debut in the Oscar®-nominated film Transamerica with Felicity Huffman. Maeve also starred in The Runaways, in which she played Sandy West to Kristen Stewart’s Joan Jett and Dakota Fanning’s Cheri Currie, about the all-girl rock band of the same name. Her additional film credits include IFC’s horror film Dark Summer, directed by Paul Solet; Starlet, which won the Robert Altman Award at the 2013 Independent Spirit Awards; All Together Now; the Lifetime television movie Accused at 17; Brooklyn’s Finest, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Richard Gere, Don Cheadle, Ethan Hawke and Wesley Snipes; Asylum Seekers; and Remember the Daze.

Most recently on the big screen, Maeve wrapped production on the Chester Tam-directed comedy Take the 10, in which she stars alongside Andy Samberg, Kevin Corrigan and Josh Peck. Her most recent film credits include roles in the independent film Long Nights, Short Mornings alongside Shiloh Fernandez, which premiered at the 2016 South by Southwest Film Festival.



Follow her on Twitter @stellamaeve14