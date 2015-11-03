Summer Bishil

Bishil began her career in 2006 playing the lead role in Alan Ball's Towelhead, the film adaptation of the novel by the same name. Her performance garnered a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award in the Best Actress category. In the years following, Bishil has appeared in many films, including Wayne Kramer's Crossing Over, alongside Harrison Ford and Ashley Judd, M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender, and Mooz-lum, opposite Danny Glover and Evan Ross.

Most recently, during a break in the shooting of THE MAGICIANS, Bishil filmed a role in the Mike DeLuca produced film Under the Silver Lake, starring Andrew Garfield and Riley Keogh.

Bishil was born in Pasadena, California. When she was three, her family moved to Saudi Arabia and, two years later, relocated to the small island Kingdom of Bahrain. There she attended The British School of Bahrain and the U.S. Department of Defense School, where she trained intensely on the school swim team with professional coaches. In 2003 the family returned to Southern California where she currently resides.

Follow her on Twitter @summerbishil1