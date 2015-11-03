William "Penny" Adiyodi

Arjun appeared on the ABC hit show “How To Get Away With Murder,” opposite Viola Davis. He played ‘Kan,’ a law student and Legal Aid volunteer who gets involved in a love triangle with a member of Davis’ team.

Gupta made his television debut on Showtime's hit series “Nurse Jackie,” opposite Edie Falco. He portrayed ‘Sam,’ a part of the hospital’s nursing team who, like Nurse Jackie, had a fondness for prescription pills, alcohol and sex. He and his castmates were nominated for a 2013 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Gupta has recently been seen in THE HUNGRY for Cinestaan Film Company and Film London. The feature, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, was written and directed by Bornila Chatterjee, shot in India, and is a contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus.” Gupta can also be seen in the independent feature THE DIABOLICAL, a paranormal thriller that premiered at the 2015 SXSW Film Festival.

In his feature film debut, Arjun worked alongside Uma Thurman and Minnie Driver in MOTHERHOOD (Killer Films). Other film credits include THE OSSINING PROJECT, opposite Christian Camargo and Bobby Cannavale; HAIRBRAINED starring Brendan Fraser; STAND UP GUYS starring Al Pacino and Chris Walken, and the Lifetime original movie BABY SELLERS, opposite Jennifer Finnigan and Kirstie Alley. He also produced and starred in the play DEAD FISH at HERE Arts Center, and can be seen in the web series, “The Walker,” starring Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Lily Rabe and Gabourey Sidibe.