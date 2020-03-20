Adriyan Rae

A triple-threat singer, actress and model, Rae is distinguishing herself as a star on the rise in Hollywood. Rae has recently starred in the horror-thriller series Light as a Feather, and has guest-starred on various shows including Atlanta, American Soul, and Star. On the big screen, Rae has had roles in Superfly with Jennifer Morrison, Trevor Jackson, and Michael Kenneth Williams, and Burning Sands alongside Alfre Woodard and Trevante Rhodes. She can next be seen in the indie film Welcome Matt opposite Tahj Mowry and Deon Cole.



Born in the small city of Seaford, Delaware, Rae was raised by a single mother who instilled in her the belief that she could accomplish anything she put her heart and mind to. She attended the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia where she earned two bachelor's degrees, one in Physician Assistant Studies and the other in Medical Laboratory Science. Following college, she discovered a passion for performing and since then has worked tirelessly to hone her talents as a singer and actress. She is classically trained in theater and has extensively trained in comedy, improv and TV/film acting.



Rae currently resides in Los Angeles.