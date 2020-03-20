McGregor is best known for her role as Karma Magento in SYFY's Blood Drive. Additional leading roles include South African feature film Impunity, The Gamechangers, alongside Daniel Radcliffe, German mini-series Cape Town and biblical drama Of Kings and Prophets. She was also seen in the international feature film The Dark Tower, playing Susan Delgado, the love interest to Idris Elba's Gunslinger. Additional film credits include Spud: The Move, Spud: The Madness Continues, Spud: Learning to Fly, House Party: Tonight's the Night, Sophia Grace and Rosie's Royal Adventure and Young Ones.

A South African-born actress, McGregor has always had an undying hunger to perform. At the age of six, she became the first child model and face of an entire children's division at Storm Models agency. She went on to book her first commercial and sign with top acting agency Artistes Personal Management (APM) when she was eight. At age 11, McGregor landed her first television role in the Canadian series Charlie Jade.

McGregor currently resides in Cape Town, South Africa.