Commander Lazaro

Paul du Toit became a household name to South African television audiences after playing Malan Koster for nine seasons on Binnelanders. He also co-hosted and co-produced Rough or Smooth through his production company Fanagalo Films and currently presents Kom Ons Kamp. His film credits include: Maze Runner 3, Shark Killer, Tremors: Cold Day in Hell, Beyond the River, Noem My Skollie, Bloodline, Semi Soet, Liefling die Movie, Skiloppe, Trouvoete, French Toast, and Mossie. Other notable performances include Death of a Salesman, The Elephant Man, Old Wicked Songs, Into the Woods, Honk! and Same Time Next Year, garnering him a win for an Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown.

Known for his theater background, du Toit's most prominent role was playing Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, garnering him a Naledi nomination for Best Performance in A Musical. He also received a Fleur du Cap nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his performance in Rocky. Offbeat Broadway earned him an FNB Vita nomination for Best Performance in A Musical, as well as a nomination for Best Musical. His one-man show, Are You Kidding? played to sold-out houses and rave reviews at the 2014 National Arts Festival in Grahamstown and at the Hilton Arts Festival.

du Toit received an honors degree in Drama and trained in Opera technique at the Stellenbosch University Conserve. He has sung in venues both dubious and illustrious from Alberton to Zanzibar.