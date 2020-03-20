Vagrant Queen Cast

Isaac

Tim Rozon

Isaac is a charming, deadbeat Canadian. Isaac was accidentally catapulted to this galaxy five years ago and has been living as a scavenger, desperate to make enough cash to buy his way home. 

About Tim Rozon

Tim Rozon is best known for his role as fan favorite Doc Holliday in SYFY's Wynonna Earp. Rozon also starred as heartthrob Tommy Quincy opposite Alexz Johnson and Laura Vandervoort on teen drama series Instant Star. He has made guest appearances on many hit shows made in Canada over the last decade, including Rookie Blue, Flashpoint, The Listener, Heartland, Combat Hospital, Lost Girl, Being Human and 19-2.  Other notable credits include leading roles as Mutt Schitt on Schitt's Creek and Alex Caine on Befriend and Betray. Rozon won a prestigious Gemini Award for his performance on Flashpoint and also received a nomination for his role in Befriend and Betray.

Rozon currently resides in Montreal, where he co-owns a restaurant called Garde Manger.

Alex McGregor

Amae

Amae is a skilled mechanic and pilot with an intelligent and caring soul who is...

Adriyan Rae

Elida

Elida is a former queen turned scavenger who's been on the run since her throne...

