Tim Rozon is best known for his role as fan favorite Doc Holliday in SYFY's Wynonna Earp. Rozon also starred as heartthrob Tommy Quincy opposite Alexz Johnson and Laura Vandervoort on teen drama series Instant Star. He has made guest appearances on many hit shows made in Canada over the last decade, including Rookie Blue, Flashpoint, The Listener, Heartland, Combat Hospital, Lost Girl, Being Human and 19-2. Other notable credits include leading roles as Mutt Schitt on Schitt's Creek and Alex Caine on Befriend and Betray. Rozon won a prestigious Gemini Award for his performance on Flashpoint and also received a nomination for his role in Befriend and Betray.

Rozon currently resides in Montreal, where he co-owns a restaurant called Garde Manger.