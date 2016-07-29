Aleks Paunovic is perhap best known to Syfy audiences for his role as Marine Sgt. Omar Fischer on Battlestar Galactica. His other television credits include Continuum, Stargate Atlantis, Gotta Grudge?, Smallville, Caprica, The 100 and iZombie.

Aleks' feature film credits include Personal Effects (2009), In the Name of the King: Two Worlds (2011), This Means War (2012), Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013), Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) and the upcoming War For the Planet of the Apes.

You can follow Aleks Paunovic on Twitter. @alekspaun