Axel

Jonathan Scarfe

When everything fell apart, Axel held it together. A military man, he had just one mission: watch over the comatose Vanessa Helsing, barricaded in a hospital he protects. Nothing – and no one – will get in his way. Despite the seriousness of his convictions, Axel is a softie at heart. This is no more visible than in his affection for Doc, his former colleague turned vampire.

About Jonathan Scarfe

Jonathan Scarfe is an actor, producer, director and writer with over 20 years professional experience, starring in over 30 movies and more than 200 hours of episodic television. He's been nominated six times for the Gemini Awards (the Canadian version of the Emmys) and won twice for his work in The Sheldon Kennedy Story and the miniseries Above and Beyond. He is the recent recipient of two British Columbia Film Awards for his work on Hell on Wheels and Love on the Air.

As a director, Jonathan wrote and shot the award-winning short film Speak with his wife Suki Kaiser.

In 2012, Jonathan embarked on a two-and-a-half year sailing odyssey, entirely off the grid, with his wife and two children. The trip would ultimately encompass a circumnavigation of the North and South Pacific Ocean and over 18,000 sea miles.

You can follow Jonathan Scarfe on Twitter. @ScarfeJonathan

Christopher Heyerdahl

Sam

In the world after the vampire rising, disabilities of any kind can slow you down...

Vincent Gale

Flesh

When Flesh became a vampire, his humanity disappeared. He feasted on the blood of...

Trezzo Mahoro

Mohamad

Despite all the tragedies of the vampire rising, Mohamad has somehow kept his...

Rukiya Bernard

Doc

Once a brilliant, if a bit socially awkward, scientist, Doc was turned during the...

Aleks Paunovic

Julius

Julius is one of the top vampires in Seattle: power-hungry, aggressive and always...

Paul Johansson

Dmitri

To truly build and maintain an empire, one must eliminate all threats to power....

Laura Mennell

Rebecca

Rebecca looks at humans with a detached fascination that's ALMOST as unsettling...

