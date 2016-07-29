Jonathan Scarfe is an actor, producer, director and writer with over 20 years professional experience, starring in over 30 movies and more than 200 hours of episodic television. He's been nominated six times for the Gemini Awards (the Canadian version of the Emmys) and won twice for his work in The Sheldon Kennedy Story and the miniseries Above and Beyond. He is the recent recipient of two British Columbia Film Awards for his work on Hell on Wheels and Love on the Air.

As a director, Jonathan wrote and shot the award-winning short film Speak with his wife Suki Kaiser.

In 2012, Jonathan embarked on a two-and-a-half year sailing odyssey, entirely off the grid, with his wife and two children. The trip would ultimately encompass a circumnavigation of the North and South Pacific Ocean and over 18,000 sea miles.

You can follow Jonathan Scarfe on Twitter. @ScarfeJonathan