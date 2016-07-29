Dmitri
To truly build and maintain an empire, one must eliminate all threats to power. For Dmitri, one of the most powerful vampires in the post-rising world, that threat is Vanessa Helsing. As she could end vampire dominance, she must be stopped at any cost.
About Paul Johansson
Paul Johansson is perhaps best known for his role as Dan Scott on One Tree Hill (2003-2012). Paul also played Greg Hughes on Santa Barbara (1989-1990), Nick Comstock on Parker Lewis Can't Lose (1991-1992), John Sears on Beverly Hills 90210 (1993-1994), Austin Peale on Lonesome Dove: The Series (1994-1995) and Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years (1995-1996) and Nick Wolfe on Highlander: The Raven (1998-1999).
Paul's film credits include Soapdish (1991), When the Party's Over (1993), She's So Lovely (1997), John Q (2002), The Notebook (2004), Alpha Dog (2006) and The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009).
You can follow Paul Johansson on Twitter. @pjraven