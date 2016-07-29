Paul Johansson is perhaps best known for his role as Dan Scott on One Tree Hill (2003-2012). Paul also played Greg Hughes on Santa Barbara (1989-1990), Nick Comstock on Parker Lewis Can't Lose (1991-1992), John Sears on Beverly Hills 90210 (1993-1994), Austin Peale on Lonesome Dove: The Series (1994-1995) and Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years (1995-1996) and Nick Wolfe on Highlander: The Raven (1998-1999).

Paul's film credits include Soapdish (1991), When the Party's Over (1993), She's So Lovely (1997), John Q (2002), The Notebook (2004), Alpha Dog (2006) and The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009).

You can follow Paul Johansson on Twitter. @pjraven