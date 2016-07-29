Doc
Rukiya Bernard
Once a brilliant, if a bit socially awkward, scientist, Doc was turned during the early days of the vampire rising. Her colleague Axel has kept her alive and safe, despite her violent nature.
About Rukiya Bernard
Rukiya Bernard's television credits include Supernatural, SGU Stargate Universe, The Returned, Witches of East End and The Stagers.
Rukiya's feature film credits include Stuck (2007), The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008), Tooth Fairy (2010), The Cabin in the Woods (2012) and the upcoming Colossal.
You can follow Rukiya Bernard on Twitter. @RukiyaBernard