Rukiya Bernard's television credits include Supernatural, SGU Stargate Universe, The Returned, Witches of East End and The Stagers.

Rukiya's feature film credits include Stuck (2007), The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008), Tooth Fairy (2010), The Cabin in the Woods (2012) and the upcoming Colossal.

You can follow Rukiya Bernard on Twitter. @RukiyaBernard