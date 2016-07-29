show_bg_VanHelsing_S3

Van Helsing Cast

Doc

Rukiya Bernard

Once a brilliant, if a bit socially awkward, scientist, Doc was turned during the early days of the vampire rising. Her colleague Axel has kept her alive and safe, despite her violent nature.

About Rukiya Bernard

Rukiya Bernard's television credits include Supernatural, SGU Stargate Universe, The Returned, Witches of East End and The Stagers.

Rukiya's feature film credits include Stuck (2007), The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008), Tooth Fairy (2010), The Cabin in the Woods (2012) and the upcoming Colossal.

You can follow Rukiya Bernard on Twitter. @RukiyaBernard

Jonathan Scarfe

Axel

When everything fell apart, Axel held it together. A military man, he had just...

Christopher Heyerdahl

Sam

In the world after the vampire rising, disabilities of any kind can slow you down...

Vincent Gale

Flesh

When Flesh became a vampire, his humanity disappeared. He feasted on the blood of...

Trezzo Mahoro

Mohamad

Despite all the tragedies of the vampire rising, Mohamad has somehow kept his...

Aleks Paunovic

Julius

Julius is one of the top vampires in Seattle: power-hungry, aggressive and always...

Paul Johansson

Dmitri

To truly build and maintain an empire, one must eliminate all threats to power....

Laura Mennell

Rebecca

Rebecca looks at humans with a detached fascination that's ALMOST as unsettling...

