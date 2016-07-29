Vincent Gale was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland. His television credits include Reign, Bates Motel, Blackstone, The 4400, Painkiller Jane and SGU Stargate Universe. He also played the role of Chief Peter Laird on Syfy's Battlestar Galactica.

Vincent's film credits include Hector and the Search For Happiness (2014), Tim Burton's Big Eyes (2014) and Firewall (2006).

You can follow Vincent Gale on Twitter. @vincentquigley