Flesh

Vincent Gale

When Flesh became a vampire, his humanity disappeared. He feasted on the blood of those he once cared for with murderous glee. But after biting Vanessa Helsing, he turned human again! Dealing with vampires is nothing compared to living with the guilt of what he once was.

About Vincent Gale

Vincent Gale was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland. His television credits include Reign, Bates Motel, Blackstone, The 4400, Painkiller Jane and SGU Stargate Universe. He also played the role of Chief Peter Laird on Syfy's Battlestar Galactica.

Vincent's film credits include Hector and the Search For Happiness (2014), Tim Burton's Big Eyes (2014) and Firewall (2006).

You can follow Vincent Gale on Twitter. @vincentquigley

Jonathan Scarfe

Axel

When everything fell apart, Axel held it together. A military man, he had just...

Christopher Heyerdahl

Sam

In the world after the vampire rising, disabilities of any kind can slow you down...

Trezzo Mahoro

Mohamad

Despite all the tragedies of the vampire rising, Mohamad has somehow kept his...

Rukiya Bernard

Doc

Once a brilliant, if a bit socially awkward, scientist, Doc was turned during the...

Aleks Paunovic

Julius

Julius is one of the top vampires in Seattle: power-hungry, aggressive and always...

Paul Johansson

Dmitri

To truly build and maintain an empire, one must eliminate all threats to power....

Laura Mennell

Rebecca

Rebecca looks at humans with a detached fascination that's ALMOST as unsettling...

