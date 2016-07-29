show_bg_VanHelsing_S3

Van Helsing Cast

cast_vanhelsing_julius.jpg

Julius

Aleks Paunovic

Julius is one of the top vampires in Seattle: power-hungry, aggressive and always thirsty for blood.

About Aleks Paunovic

Aleks Paunovic is perhap best known to Syfy audiences for his role as Marine Sgt. Omar Fischer on Battlestar Galactica. His other television credits include Continuum, Stargate Atlantis, Gotta Grudge?, Smallville, Caprica, The 100 and iZombie.

Aleks' feature film credits include Personal Effects (2009), In the Name of the King: Two Worlds (2011), This Means War (2012), Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013), Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) and the upcoming War For the Planet of the Apes.

You can follow Aleks Paunovic on Twitter. @alekspaun

cast_vanhelsing_axel.jpg
Jonathan Scarfe

Axel

When everything fell apart, Axel held it together. A military man, he had just...

cast_vanhelsing_sam.jpg
Christopher Heyerdahl

Sam

In the world after the vampire rising, disabilities of any kind can slow you down...

cast_vanhelsing_flesh.jpg
Vincent Gale

Flesh

When Flesh became a vampire, his humanity disappeared. He feasted on the blood of...

cast_vanhelsing_mohamad.jpg
Trezzo Mahoro

Mohamad

Despite all the tragedies of the vampire rising, Mohamad has somehow kept his...

cast_vanhelsing_doc.jpg
Rukiya Bernard

Doc

Once a brilliant, if a bit socially awkward, scientist, Doc was turned during the...

cast_vanhelsing_dmitri.jpg
Paul Johansson

Dmitri

To truly build and maintain an empire, one must eliminate all threats to power....

cast_vanhelsing_rebecca.jpg
Laura Mennell

Rebecca

Rebecca looks at humans with a detached fascination that's ALMOST as unsettling...

