Kelly Overton grew up in Wilbraham, Massachusetts and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, where she graduated with their highest honor, The Charles Jehlinger Award. She first entered the world of television in 2000 with the recurring role of Rain Wilkins on All My Children. She also played the role of Rikki Naylor on True Blood and Nina Brenner on Legends.

Kelly's feature film credits include It Runs in the Family (2003), The Ring Two (2005), The Collective (2008, which she co-directed, co-produced and co-wrote with her husband, Judson Pearce Morgan) and Tekken (2009).

