Mohamad
Trezzo Mahoro
Despite all the tragedies of the vampire rising, Mohamad has somehow kept his optimism and general good nature. Maybe it's because of his close friendship with Sam. Maybe it's because of his determination to find his sister. Maybe it's just who he is.
About Trezzo Mahoro
Trezzo Mahoro was born in Rwanda. Now living in Vancouver, he became interested in acting during his last year of high school. He is perhaps currently most well-known for his roles as Darius on the CW's iZombie and Ralphie on Syfy's The Magicians.
Trezzo's other television credits include Adventures in Babysitting (2016) and The X-Files (2016).
You can follow Trezzo on Twitter. @OliverMsmiith