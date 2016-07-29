Trezzo Mahoro was born in Rwanda. Now living in Vancouver, he became interested in acting during his last year of high school. He is perhaps currently most well-known for his roles as Darius on the CW's iZombie and Ralphie on Syfy's The Magicians.

Trezzo's other television credits include Adventures in Babysitting (2016) and The X-Files (2016).

You can follow Trezzo on Twitter. @OliverMsmiith