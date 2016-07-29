Rebecca
Laura Mennell
Rebecca looks at humans with a detached fascination that's ALMOST as unsettling as she is. A power player in the vampire hierarchy, Rebecca is probably more trusted by her enemies than her allies.
About Laura Mennell
Laura Mennell is best known to Syfy audiences for her role as Dr. Charlotte Cross on Haven and Nina Theroux on Alphas. Her other television credits include Motive, Smallville, Supernatural, Fringe, Legends of Tomorrow, The 4400 and Sanctuary.
Laura's film credits include Thir13en Ghosts (2001), Trick 'r Treat (2007), Watchmen (2009) and Driven to Kill (2009).
You can follow Laura Mennell on Twitter. @L_Mennell