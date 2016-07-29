show_bg_VanHelsing_S3

Van Helsing Cast

Rebecca

Laura Mennell

Rebecca looks at humans with a detached fascination that's ALMOST as unsettling as she is. A power player in the vampire hierarchy, Rebecca is probably more trusted by her enemies than her allies.

About Laura Mennell

Laura Mennell is best known to Syfy audiences for her role as Dr. Charlotte Cross on Haven and Nina Theroux on Alphas. Her other television credits include Motive, Smallville, Supernatural, Fringe, Legends of Tomorrow, The 4400 and Sanctuary.

Laura's film credits include Thir13en Ghosts (2001), Trick 'r Treat (2007), Watchmen (2009) and Driven to Kill (2009).

You can follow Laura Mennell on Twitter. @L_Mennell

Jonathan Scarfe

Axel

When everything fell apart, Axel held it together. A military man, he had just...

Christopher Heyerdahl

Sam

In the world after the vampire rising, disabilities of any kind can slow you down...

Vincent Gale

Flesh

When Flesh became a vampire, his humanity disappeared. He feasted on the blood of...

Trezzo Mahoro

Mohamad

Despite all the tragedies of the vampire rising, Mohamad has somehow kept his...

Rukiya Bernard

Doc

Once a brilliant, if a bit socially awkward, scientist, Doc was turned during the...

Aleks Paunovic

Julius

Julius is one of the top vampires in Seattle: power-hungry, aggressive and always...

Paul Johansson

Dmitri

To truly build and maintain an empire, one must eliminate all threats to power....

