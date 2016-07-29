Laura Mennell is best known to Syfy audiences for her role as Dr. Charlotte Cross on Haven and Nina Theroux on Alphas. Her other television credits include Motive, Smallville, Supernatural, Fringe, Legends of Tomorrow, The 4400 and Sanctuary.

Laura's film credits include Thir13en Ghosts (2001), Trick 'r Treat (2007), Watchmen (2009) and Driven to Kill (2009).

You can follow Laura Mennell on Twitter. @L_Mennell