Christopher Heyerdahl has an impressive list of television credits including recent guest roles on Gotham, Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce, Rush, Dig, Vegas, Castle, True Blood and Falling Skies, as well as recurring/guest roles on Sanctuary, Supernatural, Caprica, Smallville, Human Target, Stargate Atlantis and Are You Afraid of the Dark? He also co-starred in Steven Spielberg's miniseries Into the West.

In May 2012, Christopher won a Leo Award for Best Performance in a Children's Program for R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour – Fear Never Knocks. He also won Leo Awards for Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series for Sanctuary and Best Guest Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series for his performance as Jan Van Der Heyden in The Collector.

Christopher's film credits include Ezekiel in Pee-wee's Big Holiday, Marcus in the Twilight films, H.P. Lovecraft in the Out Of Mind: The Stories Of H.P. Lovecraft and Charles Dickens in The Ghosts of Dickens' Past.

You can follow Christopher Heyerdahl on Twitter. @CHeyerdahl