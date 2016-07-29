Vanessa Van Helsing
You'd think spending years in a coma and waking up to learn vampires have taken over the world would be enough to take someone down. Not Vanessa Van Helsing ... it just toughened her up. Determined to find her daughter in a post-apocalyptic world, Vanessa soon realizes she may be humanity's savior, as her blood can turn a vampire back into human. This, of course, also makes her a target for every vampire out there. No worries, though ... she can take them.
About Kelly Overton
Kelly Overton grew up in Wilbraham, Massachusetts and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, where she graduated with their highest honor, The Charles Jehlinger Award. She first entered the world of television in 2000 with the recurring role of Rain Wilkins on All My Children. She also played the role of Rikki Naylor on True Blood and Nina Brenner on Legends.
Kelly's feature film credits include It Runs in the Family (2003), The Ring Two (2005), The Collective (2008, which she co-directed, co-produced and co-wrote with her husband, Judson Pearce Morgan) and Tekken (2009).
You can follow Kelly Overton on Twitter. @iamkellyoverton