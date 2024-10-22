Start banging those heads — the Hysteria! soundtrack is now available from Lakeshore Records!

Who Made Dethkrunch's Heavy Metal Music on Hysteria!? Everything to Know About the Soundtrack

Music is a big part of Peacock's Hysteria! (all eight episodes are now streaming right here). In fact, one could reasonably argue that music, particularly the stylings of heavy metal, is the main impetus behind the story, which unfolds against the backdrop of the Satanic Panic.

Music was so important to the narrative, that the series' three main leads — Emjay Anthony (Dylan Campbell), Chiara Aurelia (Jordy), and Kezii Curtis (Spud) — needed to learn how to play guitar, bass, and drums for their scenes portraying the fictional band known as Dethkrunch.

Aside from those in-show performances by the fame-hungry teens, Hysteria! also makes use of instrumental cues composed by Tyler Bates and a number of licensed songs from celebrated rock groups like Queen, Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden, White Lion, and Thin Lizzy. All of it adds up to one hell (excuse the pun) of a good time, with the music bolstering the show's palpable '80s atmosphere.

How to listen to Hysteria! soundtrack? The complete Hysteria! soundtrack, which comprises a total of 24 cues, is now streaming on all musical platforms via Lakeshore Records. Fun fact: Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo plays on a number of tracks.

Dylan (Emjay Anthony), Spud (Kezii Curtis) and Jordy (Chiara Aurelia) on HYSTERIA! Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Daniel Delgado/PEACOCK

Who composed the Hysteria! soundtrack?

The instrumental music for Hysteria! was composed by Tyler Bates, a Hollywood vet whose résumé includes Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Devil's Rejects, Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick, Watchmen, X, MaXXXine, Pearl, Conan the Barbarian, Deadpool 2, The Punisher, Dawn of the Dead, God of War: Ascension, Slither, and many more.

"Once I did Dawn of the Dead and The Devil’s Rejects pretty close to one another, I got into doing a lot of dark ambient noise scores," Bates said in a 2023 interview with The Creative Independent. "But I also really love writing orchestral music and melodic music. You can get in this current of doing something other than exactly what you want to do sometimes, but that’s why I do a lot of different things."

Meanwhile, the original Dethkrunch songs (as performed by Chiara Aurelia's Jordy in the show) were written and produced by Eric Vasquez of the Los Angeles-based hardcore band, One Circle.

Is Dethkrunch a real heavy metal band?

No, Dethkrunch is a fictional band that was specifically created for Hysteria! With that said, the group was based on the real-world heavy metal bands of the time like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, and Black Sabbath. The show's soundtrack features three original Dethkrunch songs: "The Rapture," "Watchers of Death," and "Light Up The Night."

All eight episodes of Hysteria! debuted exclusively on Peacock Friday, October 18. In addition, Episodes will also air weekly, every Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.