Tim Rozon's first major role was playing heartthrob, Tommy Quincy, opposite Alexz Johnson and Laura Vandervoort for four seasons on the teen drama series Instant Star for TeenNick (USA) and CTV (Canada). In Befriend and Betray for Shaw TV (Canada), Tim played the series lead Alex Caine, a gang infiltrator. Other leading roles include two seasons playing Mutt Schitt on CBC's runaway comedy Schitt's Creek opposite comedy icons Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Chris Elliott.



Tim has made guest appearances on many of the hit shows made in Canada over the last decade, including: Rookie Blue, Flashpoint, The Listener, Heartland, Combat Hospital, Lost Girl, Being Human, and 19-2. Tim won a prestigious Gemini Award for his performance in Flashpoint and was nominated for another Gemini for his role in Befriend and Betray. He is also a voiceover actor, playing a leading role in the animated feature film The Legend of Sarila, opposite Christopher Plummer and Genevieve Bujold. In addition to acting, Tim produced the documentary feature Shuckers, about the world of oysters and those who shuck them.



When not acting, Tim plays the role of restaurateur in Montreal at his hit restaurants Garde Manger and Le Bremner opposite star chef Chuck Hughes.



