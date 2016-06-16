23 Questions With Wynonna Earp's Dominique Provost-Chalkley

Just when you thought Wynonna Earp's Dominique Provost-Chalkley couldn't get anymore adorable, she goes and proves us wrong. Get to know more about the youngest Earp with these 25 questions she answered exclusively for Syfy.com readers!



1. Weirdest place you've ever made out?



Oh… I just don't think I can answer that, mainly because my mum and dad will probably read this and that's just awkward. I'm going to move swiftly on and… yeah… question #2…



2. Which of your cast members would you trade Twitter accounts with for a day?



I think I would trade Twitter accounts with Michael Eklund—Bobo Del Ray. Just to see what kind of tweets the baddies get. Because that would be fun.



3. Favorite food that's terrible for you?



Hazelnut gelato, especially from Italy. Cuz it's amazing. And I would eat it all day if I could. Yup.



4. If you could live in any past decade, which would you live in and why?



I think it would be a close call between the '20s and the '60s. The '20s because of the dancing and the outfits and the swing and just the general aesthetic of everything that seems to have come out in the '20s. And the '60s because of peace and love and I'm a little bit of a hippie at heart so I think I would fit in nicely. Also, I think that's when Motown was at its peak—I might be wrong saying that but I think I'm right, and I love Motown music so that'd be great.



5. Finish this sentence: If Purgatory were a real town, I'd live there as long as they had:



A big park with a huge tree, and preferably an ice skating rink in the winter.



6. What is always in your purse?



A tangerine or a handful of nuts. Just in case you get hungry and you are out in town and you just get peckish. You're on the train and you get peckish, there's a tangerine in your bag. That actually comes from my mom who taught me that as a kid, and it's funny what you inherit from your parents, so thanks mum.



7. Do you have any hidden talents?



Yes. I can wiggle my ears. **wiggles ears** It's not that exciting actually.



8. Funniest on-set moment?



My funniest on-set moment would have to be with Mel (Wynonna Earp) in Episode 2 when I was shaking the torch(flashlight) and it made a sound and Mel thought I farted. But I didn't but it gave us the giggles. That was very funny.



9. As a child what did you want to be when you grew up?



I wanted to be a hairdresser for a really long time. I feel like that's quite common for little girls, it would be pretty cool if I had an answer like an astronaut or a pilot, wouldn't it? If anyone wanted to be an astronaut let me know on Twitter (@DominiqueP_C) because that's pretty cool.



10. What's your favorite city in the world to visit?



Montreal because I have a little piece of my heart there. I have some wonderful family in Montreal and it's a really cool city if you haven't been. It's very artistic and there's lots of really great projects going on. Amazing festivals in the summer.



11. Which of your castmates would you like to switch characters with for an episode?



Tim Rozon. Maybe because I think I'd look really great with a mustache. Seriously, I would!



12. What's the last TV show you watched?



I just finished watching This is England, which is a fantastic show in the UK. It's really hard to watch some of it, it's brutal, but the acting is out of this world and the writing's amazing, and I'm away from the UK so it's a nice reminder of the UK.



13. What smurf would you be?



Smiley smurf? Also great alliteration, sounds good, rolls with the tongue.



14. Finish this sentence: Last Friday night, I…



Watched Wynonna Earp! Obviously. Ha, that's a good question I see what you've done there.



15. What was your favorite book to read as a kid?



I loved the Harry Potters, obviously. But when I was a child I loved anything Roald Dahl, so my favorite was The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant) and Matilda. I've just seen the advert for the BFG at the cinema. They're making it into a film! Which is really exciting so I'll definitely be going to watch that.



16. Who's your hero and why?



My mum because she is such a strong woman and when she was in—I'm not going to tell you her age—but she has moved to Madrid on her own and she is absolutely embracing life and taking it by the balls which I think is really inspirational. If I could do the same at her age I would be really proud of myself.



17. You're in the final round of a lip sync battle, which song do you pick to bring home the glory?



It would either be a ballad by Whitney or something of the sort or a Michael Jackson song. I'd give it proper dance moves with a hat and moonwalk across the stage.



18. What is the biggest difference living on the other side of the Atlantic, other than the time difference?



The fact that here I'm not normal? So the first thing people say when they meet me is "Oh my god! Your accent is so cute!" and I'm like "Guys stop it!" Also the roads are really big over here and in the UK they're small and windy and there's lots of little roads that go off.



19. Last movie that you 100% loved?



The last movie I saw was with Mel last weekend. We went on a little date day and saw Sing Street and I loved it. It's set in Dublin in the '80s and it follows a boy who starts a band to win over a girl that he fancies. So, it's really sweet and very heart warming. Really a feel good movie and it broaches some really important subjects as well, so I loved it. And we ate a big bag of popcorn. It was really big and we felt slightly sick afterwards. Good times.



20. What would your Wild, Wild West name be?



I don't know. Any ideas? Please feel free to give some suggestions!



21. What was your first job?



My first job was a TV show called Britannia High and I was a featured dancer which was really fun because I think I was 18 at the time. We got to go up to Manchester to film and dance around like crazy people and that was when I realized I could do this for a living and that this would be fun.



22. Something about you that people would be surprised to learn?



People would be surprised to learn that I'm a pescatarian, which means I don't eat meat but I do eat fish. That's really boring. I get really nervous and that's also quite boring but maybe interesting.



23. What's the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?



After I go and have a wee I put the kettle on and make tea.





