25 Questions With Melanie Scrofano

Melanie Scrofano is not a morning person but she makes incredible pizza to make up for it. Get to know the girl behind the gutsy Wynonna Earp. Season 4 returns in 2020!

1. Weirdest place you've ever made out?



Union Station in Toronto.



2. Which of your cast members would you trade Twitter accounts with for a day?



Kat Barrell (Officer Haught) - she gets so much 'Haught' Love!



3. Favorite food that's terrible for you?



No such thing as food that's terrible for you, unless you binge on it. Or unless there's rat poison in it. Or opium. So I guess, poppyseeds?



4. If you could live in any past decade, which would you live in and why?



The 20s. I'd be an epic flapper.



5. Finish this sentence. If Purgatory were a real town, I'd live there so long as they had a 24 hour ______ (i.e. Starbucks, gym, Walmart)



Starbucks



6. Foreign language you wish you spoke?



Latin. I wish I could speak 'totally amazeballs' Latin.



7. Do you have any hidden talents (i.e. you can do a handstand)?



I have unreasonably strong leg muscles. Does that count?



8. Funniest Season 1 on set moment?



Tim (Doc Holliday) and I were doing a very serious scene where I was confronting him about a horrible thing he did. There was a horse in the field beside us staring at us. STARING. The no blinking kind of staring. And. He was wearing a sweater.



9. Who's scarier first thing in the morning, a Revenant or you?



Me. I don't smile or talk before 10am, unless it's scripted.



10. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?



A business tycoon. And a singer. Also an astronaut. And I wanted to live in a tent. But also a mansion.



11. What's your favorite city in the world to visit?



London. (England. Not Ontario.)



12. Which of your castmates would you like to switch characters with for an episode?



Michael Ecklund (Bobo Del Ray)!



13. What's the last TV show you binge watched?



Walking Dead.



14. What Smurf would you be (I.e. Brainy Smurf, Vanity Smurf, etc….basically insert an adjective before "Smurf")



Inappropriate-Laughter Smurf or Hipster Smurf



15. Finish this sentence, "Last Friday night I..."



learned that my cat IS nice to people, just not to me.



16. What was your favorite book to read as a kid?



The Sword of Shannara



17. Who's your hero and why?



My doctor. She's wicked smart and wicked caring and saves lives.



18. You're in the final round of a lip sync battle, which song do you pick to take home the glory?



The Garden by July Talk



19. If you had a trusty side-arm like Peacemaker, what would you call it?



Gunny Mc-Shoots A Lot



20. Who made the best Batman: Adam West, Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale or Ben Affleck?



I'm the worst person to ask, so I'll say Michael Keaton because I've met him and he's a swell guy.



21. Last movie I saw that I 100% loved?



Inglourious Basterds.



22. What would your Wild Wild West name be? (let's say it's your childhood nickname and the town your mother grew up in)



Nellie-Mae Fort Simpson

(full disclosure nobody called me 'Nellie-Mae', I just thought it sounded like 'Melanie' but different)



23. What was your first job?



Scooping Ice Cream at Laura Secord.



24. Something about me I think people would be surprised to learn...



I make unbelievable pizza.



25. What's the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?



Make coffee and not smile or talk.