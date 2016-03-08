Wynonna Earp
Some kids inherit money; others get talent. Wynonna Earp, the great-granddaughter of Wyatt, got a demon-killing side arm – and she’s not afraid to use it. Wynonna’s charmed six-shooter comes in handy as she battles paranormals who’ve cursed her family and run amok in the town of Purgatory. On any given adventure, you can expect for Wynonna to be packing wit, humor and what many call "street smarts" (a plan is not a word she's familiar with). She’s a real chip off the Earp block.
About Melanie Scrofano
Born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, Melanie Scrofano has appeared in over 40 films and television productions including Supernatural, Being Erica, Robocop, Haven, Saw & Warehouse 13. Many know her for the role of Tia Tremblay in The Listener and Suzanna, a criminal, female biker on History Channel's Gangland.
Melanie has flexed her funny bone on the comedy scene, playing a French model who was the only woman in Toronto that could give Jeff a "boner" in the Comedy Network series, Jeff Ltd. She also starred as a teacher in the kids show Baxter and an uber nerd in the pilot 107 The Mouth. Her dramatic roles include guest staring stints as a mother held hostage in the CTV hit, Flashpoint, a stalking victim in Rookie Blue & Scott Speedman's gangster girlfriend in the Toronto International Film Festival hit, Edwin Boyd.
Scrofano, along with her husband Jeff, resides in Canada.
