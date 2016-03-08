Xavier Dolls

Shamier Anderson hails from Toronto, Canada and is an alumni of Wexford School For The Performing Arts, graduating from their elite performance program with honors. He can be seen starring in the feature film Race alongside John Malkovitch, William Hurt and Jason Sudeikis.



Shamier's additional credits include NBC's Constantine, Syfy's Defiance, The CW's The Tomorrow People and BBC America's Intruders.

