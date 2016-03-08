show_bg_WynonnaEarp_S3

Xavier Dolls

Shamier Anderson

Think Law & Order detective meets X-Files investigator and you've got Agent Xavier Dolls. Dolls is all-business, a straight shooter who's seemingly married to his work and afraid of nothing. Except maybe his past.

About Shamier Anderson

Shamier Anderson hails from Toronto, Canada and is an alumni of Wexford School For The Performing Arts, graduating from their elite performance program with honors. He can be seen starring in the feature film Race alongside John Malkovitch, William Hurt and Jason Sudeikis.   

Shamier's additional credits include NBC's Constantine, Syfy's Defiance, The CW's The Tomorrow People and BBC America's Intruders.

You can Follow Shamier Anderson on Twitter @ShamierAnderson

Dominique Provost-Chalkley

Waverly Earp

Roots matter, just ask Waverly Earp. Wynonna's kid sister has an interest (read:...

