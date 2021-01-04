D'Arcy Bloom

Alice Wetterlund has performed her non-yelling brand of comedy nationally at colleges, clubs, and festivals such as Just for Laughs, Bridgetown, Moon Tower, Women in Comedy, SF Sketchfest, RIOT LA, Bonnaroo and more.



She is known for her character Carla on HBO's Silicon Valley and played Kelly Grady on TBS' People of Earth. She can also be seen in the movie Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates as Cousin Terry. She has performed her stand up on Conan and currently co-hosts the popular podcast Treks and the City with Veronica Osorio. She recently wrapped Search & Destroy for Hulu, produced by Carrie Brownstein. Wetterlund can currently be seen on the latest season of Netflix's Glow. Her hourlong stand-up special premiered on Amazon in August 2019.