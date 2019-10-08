Latest Stories

Behind the Panel: Dan Jurgens on Booster Gold and The Death of Superman

Oct 8, 2019

In the latest edition of the Behind the Panel podcast, we speak with Dan Jurgens, the creator of Booster Gold and one of the key figures in The Death of Superman storyline.

(Yes, Superman died at one point — you don't remember? Man, it was somethin'!)

Listen below!

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.

