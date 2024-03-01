Linda Hamilton on Her Resident Alien Role: "I'm Not the Funny Girl, I'm the Straight Man"

Forgive the pun, but it sounds like Linda Hamilton's experience on Resident Alien has been... out of this world. Don't believe us — just ask Sarah Connor herself!

Recently chatting with ComicBook.com about Season 3 of the hit SYFY series (new episodes air every Wednesday), The Terminator alum had nothing but kind words for her cosmic collaborators, specifically creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan and co-star Alan Tudyk.

Linda Hamilton Praises Resident Alien Collaborators Chris Sheridan & Alan Tudyk

"Chris Sheridan is a really, really amazing writer. I really do want to just give him a big plug everywhere I go," Hamilton said. "He's just amazing — that he can write something that is funny and offbeat, and yet cuts right to the quick of deeper, philosophical questions, and what is humanity? Is humanity worth saving? And then, to switch right back into a funny moment. He's very gifted."

In the latest batch of episodes, lovable alien-in-disguise Harry Vanderspeigle (Tudyk) has entered into a tenuous partnership with the ruthless government official who was once trying to capture and study him: Hamilton's General McCallister. With Harry's interstellar know-how and McCallister's vast federal resources, Earth actually has a decent shot at defeating the malevolent Greys. While she has plenty of experience portraying a stone-cold warrior trying to prevent the end of the world, Hamilton has never had this much trouble trying to keep a straight face on-set.

Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) appears in Resident Alien Season 3. Photo: SYFY

"I'm not the funny girl, I'm the straight man, but comedy is timing, right?" Hamilton said. "And [Tudyk] will just improvise, or add something. You don't know when he's done. When are you allowed to talk? It's a subtle dynamic, but it has to work between two actors to make a scene funny. He's fine! He's funny, but I will sit there sort of like... that was so funny that once in a while, I've forgotten to be the General, and this look of, 'Oh, he's adorable,' will come across my face. My face says everything it feels — I'm not sure that's a great thing — so that appreciation for him will flicker across my face while I'm acting and it's like, 'Well, I've got to erase that,' but he's just a pleasure to watch, and to work with."

