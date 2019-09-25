Debate Club: The 5 best (and silliest) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fan theories

Hold up: Didn't the Jedi played by Samuel L. Jackson die in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith? Sure seemed like it, but if Emperor Palpatine is putting in an appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, it really opens up the door for any presumed-dead character who fell from a great height to be in consideration for the new movie.

The prequels remain unloved, but Jackson was among its highlights, and the actor (as well as George Lucas) has always insisted that Mace Windu was still alive. If so... where's he been?

The guy doesn't show up in the original trilogy, obviously, and thus far he's been MIA in this new trilogy. Also: He's probably a pretty old guy by this point, although Yoda lived for centuries, so maybe Mace can, too. If Jackson does make a cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, it would be a nice way to acknowledge the prequels.

Which brings us to our next theory...