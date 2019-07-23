WIRE Buzz: Birds of Prey swoops in with concept art; Playmobil plays up new trailer

Birds of Prey concept art surfaces, Playmobil: The Movie gets a new trailer, and the Riddick 4: Furia script is ready to roll. Learn more in this edition of WIRE Buzz!

Today, concept artist Greg Hopwood shared artwork of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, which he was commissioned to create for Cathy Yan's live-action Birds of Prey film, which opens early next year.

"My Costume Concept Art for @MargotRobbie as #HarleyQuinn for #BirdsOfPrey! Costume Design by Erin Benach! Thank you @wbpictures for allowing me to release this!" wrote Hopwood on Twitter. The illustration depicts Harley in the costume she wore in the film's first teaser.

Written by Christine Hodson, the movie finds Harley breaking up with the Joker and branching out on her own to protect young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the dreaded Gotham gangster known as Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Helping Harley watch over Cassandra are Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) flies into theaters everywhere Feb. 7, 2020.

Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Charlene Amoia, Talon Reid, Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, Francois Chau, Matthew Willig, Robert Catrini, and Ali Wong make up the rest of the supporting cast.

We've now got a new trailer for Playmobil: The Movie. The animated film certainly recalls the success that Warner Bros. has had with the The Lego Movie franchise, and it's got a very bankable voice cast as well as some pretty clever gags. Let's just hope all of the good ones haven't been used up in the teasers released thus far.

Directed by Lino Disalvo, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor, and Daniel Radcliffe.

Video of Playmobil: The Movie | Official Trailer [HD] | Coming Soon to Theaters

Playmobil: The Movie doesn't have a firm release date just yet.

In an Instagram video post over the weekend, actor Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy) revealed that the screenplay for the fourth Chronicles of Riddick movie has been completed. The script was sent to him for his 52nd birthday by the franchise's writer/director David Twohy. Titled Riddick: Furia, the tagline for the story is: "Everyone wants to be a beast until it's time to do what real beasts do."

The sci-fi Riddick series ran for three installments between 2000 and 2013, beginning with Pitch Black. News of Furia has been around since 2012, but Diesel's video is the first confirmation that Twohy has a screenplay ready to roll.

"So, the director of Riddick, my partner on [The Chronicles of Riddick] since the beginning, [David Twohy]... has a new challenge in store. He wants me to have 3 different body looks for this next chapter... There is the DiNorscio type, the Dom type, and the lean Furyan type... but all in the same movie, haha... When it comes to art, we all like a challenge," he said in December of 2012.