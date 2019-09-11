Latest Stories

Haunt
Tag: Movies
The writers of A Quiet Place follow the smash hit with Eli Roth-produced slasher
Supreme Leader Snoke one-shot cover
Tag: Comics
Marvel's Supreme Leader Snoke one-shot hints at new hope for Kylo Ren
Whoopi Goldberg Alexander Skarsgard
Tag: TV
The Stand casts Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard as oppossing leaders of humanity
Richard Dormer
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Beric Dondarrion begins his Watch; Eli Roth shortening 13 Ghosts; more
ready or not le domas
More info i
20th Century Fox
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: A high af Melanie Scrofano in Ready or Not

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Sep 11, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
godzilla vs mechagodzilla 2 city The star signs of Godzilla
carnival-row-1 Carnival Row Discussion: 'The Gloaming' brings brutality and chaos to The Burgue
woman-reading-unsplash Seven YA SFF novels coming out this September

We at SYFY FANGRRLS have made no secret of our love for the movie Ready or Not, a smart horror flick that dropped late this summer and pairs comedy and spoopy thrills with its lead, Samara Weaving, looking like the ultimate bride you don't want to cross after a game of Hide and Seek with her new in-laws turns deadly.

But the Le Domas family, who established their impressive fortune via board games, is a cast of wacky characters all on their own. There's Aunt Helene (Nicky Guadagni), whose surprise skills with a battleaxe are as legendary as her ability to give anyone she deems lacking total stinkface. There's the disillusioned Daniel (Adam Brody, in a role that definitely served to leave us questioning whether, in fact, a douchebro could Get It).

More Chosen One of The Day

Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Birds of Prey
Chosen One of the Day: Margot Robbie in the Birds of Prey teaser
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Chosen One of the Day: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, time travelers

But the breakout star of my screening — and likely yours too — was none other than our very own Girl on TopWynonna Earp herself, Melanie Scrofano as Emilie, a character who brought a certain, shall we say, intense energy to a game that was pretty wild already, what with the whole life-and-death stakes and all.

In other words, girl was coked out of her MIND the entire time and we kinda love her for it.

There are plenty of laughs in this film already, but it's no exaggeration to say that Scrofano got some of the loudest and best of all. From sneaking off to do a quick bump to inadvertently shooting a maid to sneaking off to do another line to inadvertently shooting another maid through the throat with a crossbow, Emilie was just playing this game the only way she knew how to: high AF.

ready or not emilie

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Honestly, big mood™.

Sure, Ready or Not is a fabulous horror flick, period, but anything that educates the masses on Scrofano's equally killer comedic chops deserves all the awards thrown at it. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
godzilla vs mechagodzilla 2 city The star signs of Godzilla
carnival-row-1 Carnival Row Discussion: 'The Gloaming' brings brutality and chaos to The Burgue
woman-reading-unsplash Seven YA SFF novels coming out this September
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: melanie scrofano
Tag: Ready or Not

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: