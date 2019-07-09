Chosen One of the Day: Brad Davis' instincts in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Look, I know that we are not supposed to be Team Brad, and I’m not! I truly am not. I am down for MJ and Peter till the end.

However. However. A few points to consider: Brad’s played by Remy Hii, who was truly just a joy to watch in the movie. He took a fairly quiet character and made him really funny, and just the right line between jerk and nice guy (unlike Flash, who is just 100% a jerk.) Also, he's not wrong per se. He just doesn't have all the information.

Spoilers within for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“Does anyone else notice that Peter is super shady???” Yes, Brad. We do! I’m so sorry you have to be gaslit. You seemed like a… well, not a good dude, but at worst, you were gonna tell MJ that the dude digging her was messing around with random women at European rest stops.

OK, maybe you shouldn’t walk into a bathroom phone first, ready to catch Peter at whatever he’s doing, but… you know.

Brad’s greatest sin in this movie seems to be disliking Peter for reasons he thinks are real — but let’s look at it from his perspective. He and Peter both like MJ, but Peter keeps running off with the flimsiest of excuses, bails on MJ and Liz (unclear if Brad was old enough to remember that pre-Blip), and that thing with the woman at the road stop was really, really sketchy!

So, Brad, you’re not wrong, my poor dear. You just aren't in on the secret. But that’s not entirely your fault!