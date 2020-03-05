Chosen One of the Day: Jane Levy's Evil Dead chainsaw work

Recapping Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has been a delight, not merely because the show itself is delightful but because its star, Jane Levy, is a doe-eyed breath of fresh.

But before she was Zoey, she was Mia, the heroine AND demonic villain of the 2013 Evil Dead remake. And she was perfect, a fitting heir to King Bruce Campbell.

In this Evil Dead, arms are chopped off left and right (because arms, get it?), first via Natalie (Elizabeth Blackmore) and an electric knife (be the turkey you want to see in the world, that's what I always say) then Mia, after the Abomination pushes a Jeep over crushing her arm, RIPS THE REST OF HER OWN ARM OFF. SO BALLER.

And THEN! After she's given herself a squirty stump, she goes full Ash and CHAINSAWS THE ABOMINATION RIGHT IN ITS DEMON FACE. *air guitar* YEAH! FEMINISM!

(Yes my view of feminism is women chainsawing demons in twain. I don't know why yours isn't.)

This clip is NSFW unless you work in a bloody devil factory, in which case, you hiring?

Video of Evil Dead (10/10) Movie CLIP - Evil Meets Chainsaw (2013) HD

We love Ash, but I stan a strong female lead who is both final girl AND she-b*tch. Hail to the queen, baby.