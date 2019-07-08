Chosen One of the Day: The Peter Tingle

Spider-Man: Homecoming was Peter Parker’s solo foray into the MCU. It was also the first deep dive we got as viewers into seeing his Spidey’s powers on screen. In Captain America: Civil War we know he’s very strong for his size, he can fight, and he’s smart. Homecoming honestly doesn’t give us much more than this, and there was one iconic power missing: Spider-Sense. Spider (or Spidey, if you're friendly)-Sense is sort of a sixth sense that warns Peter of potential danger.

The first hint we got that Peter had the power was in that hair-raising moment in Avengers: Infinity War, and even then, it was alluded to but never named.

But now we’re living in a post-Far From Home world and we have A Name!

Spoilers within for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Peter Tingle. You have heard correctly: that very important power that warns Peter when he’s in trouble, that has saved his life more than once, that he needs to cut through that Mysterio nonsense — everyone in his life (presumably, starting with our queen Aunt May) calls it the Peter Tingle. Peter is a teenager and he is unamused. There are, of course, horrifically embarrassing implications to such a name, especially the way May uses it. I mean, the incident with the banana alone!

Anyway, here’s to Spidey-Sense finally showing up in the MCU with the most embarrassing name that Peter did not agree to. That ol' Parker luck strikes again!